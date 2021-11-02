A Closer Look At LegalZoom’s Successes And The Competitive Landscape

According to a research conducted in 2017, 86 percent of civil legal needs are unfulfilled. Over the years, several new methods to improve access to justice have been devised. The framework for automating justice, i.e. interactive legal apps, is one such breakthrough. These apps enable law firms to enter the automated legal field in a novel way, allowing them to increase revenue while lowering costs.

LegalZoom has grown to be one of the most popular for-profit interactive legal apps on the market. It was also one of the first companies to build a legal app commercially. It provides straightforward legal services such as the preparation of a last will and testament and the evaluation of customers’ legal documents by an attorney. The success of LegalZoom in the field of legal document automation can be ascribed to the fact that customers of legal services understood that simple legal documents could be completed without the assistance of an attorney. Document automation also reduces risk by eliminating the possibility of human error.

Service for forming a limited liability company

The success of LegalZoom could also be attributed to its other services, such as LLC formation.

LegalZoom is one of the most well-known LLC formation services, having served millions of customers since its inception in 1999. A LegalZoom LLC services review explains why this service is so popular, as well as why clients might prefer to use another supplier.

ProsLegalZoom’s LLC services cost $79 per year. This is a little more expensive than other competitors’ prices. LegalZoom, on the other hand, gives a 100% satisfaction guarantee and allows customers to obtain a refund for up to sixty days. There aren’t many other LLC providers that offer a return policy as generous as this one. Choosing a business name is an important part of launching a company. Before doing so, prospective business owners should double-check that the name they want is available. Regardless matter whether consumers use LegalZoom’s LLC creation services or not, the company provides a free business name search option on its website. Additionally, everyone who becomes a LegalZoom customer will have access to extended customer assistance hours, which run until 10:00 p.m. on weekdays and 7:00 p.m. on weekends. There are only a few LLC formation providers that provide the same level of help. LegalZoom’s short turnaround time has been lauded by customers.

LegalZoom does have some disadvantages. As previously noted, it is more expensive than other options, and unlike other LLC formation services, it does not include a year of free service.