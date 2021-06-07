A cleric from Iran who helped form Hezbollah has died at the age of 74.

Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour, a Shiite cleric who served as Iran’s envoy to Syria and lost his right hand in a book attack apparently carried out by Israel, died of coronavirus at the age of 74.

Mr Mohtashamipour, a close supporter of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, built connections with Muslim militant groups across the Middle East in the 1970s.

He helped build the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Iran during the Islamic Revolution, and as ambassador to Syria, he brought the force into the region to assist build Hezbollah.

In his final years, he gradually supported the reformist cause in Iraq.