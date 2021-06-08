A claim for the £111 million EuroMillions jackpot has been received.

According to Camelot, a UK ticket holder has stepped forward to claim Friday’s £111 million EuroMillions prize.

All five EuroMillions numbers, as well as the two Lucky Star numbers, were successfully matched by the player.

The winning numbers were 07, 20, 36, 40, and 46, with 02 and 04 as the Lucky Star numbers.

The ticket holder will select whether or not to go public with their news after the ticket has been validated and paid.

Unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, Camelot will not reveal whether the winner is an individual or a syndicate, or where the ticket was acquired.

“What amazing news on a lovely summer weekend for one lucky EuroMillions player,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said.

“They have become the ninth largest winner in the history of the UK National Lottery and have a fortune that can help them realize their goals.

“We will now focus on assisting the ticket holder throughout the process and assisting them in beginning to enjoy their life-changing victory.”

This is the fourth EuroMillions jackpot winner in the United Kingdom this year.

After their £122 million prize was paid out in April, an anonymous EuroMillions ticket holder became the UK’s fifth largest National Lottery winner.

In October 2019, the highest-ever UK lottery winner claimed a £170 million jackpot but wanted to remain nameless.

In February of this year, a Swiss player set the record for the biggest amount ever won on EuroMillions, winning 210 million euro (about £180 million).