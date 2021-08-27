A city man caught up in the terror of the Kabul airport saw “hundreds blown apart in front of him.”

A man from Liverpool who traveled to Afghanistan to “rescue his family” said the blood he saw as “hundreds” of people were blown up in front of him in Kabul had left him unable to sleep.

The unnamed man has lived in Toxteth for over 15 years and traveled to Afghanistan last week to bring his family back to the UK after the Taliban seized control of the capital.

He returned to Kabul to fly back to the UK before the August 31 deadline after traveling more than 200 miles to find his wife, children, and step-brother.

He was barely ‘a few yards’ away from the Abbey Gate of Kabul’s airport, where one of the two suicide bomb bombings occurred this afternoon, while queuing at the airport.

“We were barely a few yards away from where the incident occurred,” he told The Washington Newsday. People have ran out and passed me, each covered in blood.

“Hundreds of individuals were blown up right in front of my eyes. I’m not going to sleep tonight because of the blood I saw today.”

The man and his family were injured in the explosion, but they were declared safe.

Explosions at Kabul Airport are suspected to have killed at least 13 civilians, including children.

The strike is claimed to have injured three US soldiers as well as Taliban guards.

The Ministry of Defence stated there were no early reports of UK military or government injuries, and evacuation planes continued to fly out of Kabul minutes after the blast.

Gunmen are thought to have begun fire seconds after the blast as the airport came under attack from Islamic State fighters determined to bring the operation to a close.

The “complicated strike” occurred just hours after the Taliban apprehended two suspected Islamic State fighters.

The man and his family are now attempting to return to the United Kingdom ‘desperately,’ and are concerned about where they will sleep tonight.

“I need to get back, I need to return to a safer place,” he added. “I have a family.” “The summary comes to an end.”