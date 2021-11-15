A city council member and a union boss have been found guilty of conspiring over a no-show job.

Two city officials in Philadelphia were found guilty of conspiring.

During a corruption trial, John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and Bobby Henon were accused with conspiracy. Doughtery is accused of keeping Henon on his payroll to aid his union’s power. Prosecutors claimed Dougherty gave Henon a no-show job and a yearly salary of $70,000. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union has been devastated by the latest conviction.

“All Henon had to do to keep those perks coming was to utilize his official duties to satisfy John Dougherty,” according to the article. Bea Witzleben, Assistant United States Attorney