A Christmas tree was set on fire outside the Fox News headquarters, and one person was arrested [videos].

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested a man suspected of torching a massive Christmas tree in front of the News Corporation Building shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

An unnamed culprit set fire to the Christmas tree in New York City’s Fox Square, and the fire soon spread up the tree near the 6th Avenue building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post.

According to the New York Post, the fire destroyed a big chunk of the 50-foot tree, which was decked up with red, blue, and white decorations. According to the site, the flames also damaged three other Christmas-lit trees in the area.

Videos of the incident have now circulated on the internet. One of them depicted cops gathered around a blazing tree that remained lit despite the blaze. Several roads in the surrounding area were closed and traffic was rerouted.

While the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) battled the blaze, the NYPD arrested a man near the tree. The individual who was apprehended by police has not yet been identified as the one who set the fire.

According to NBC New York, the FDNY was successful in putting out the fire. Black smoke billowed from the charred remnants of the tree in a webcast of the tragedy.

“For the time being, the fire appears to be out. It was enveloped in flames just a few moments ago. There was no mention of any injuries. We observed the workers there, working valiantly against the odds “Fox News’ Shannon Bream provided an update.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown. The event is being investigated by the police.

A 52-foot-tall Christmas tree at Jack London Square in Oakland, California, was set on fire around 1.20 a.m. Monday in a similar occurrence. The fire department, which was 200 miles distant, saw the fire and extinguished it within minutes. Only about ten percent of the tree was harmed. Officials say it has no chance of collapsing.