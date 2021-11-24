A Christmas light show with music and amazing effects is being hosted by a Liverpool family.

Helen and Martin Walsh have adorned the outside of their home with lights and decorations for passers-by to enjoy.

Music, films, and images are all part of their Liverpool Christmas Light Show, but that’s not all.

The couple came up with the idea after seeing a video on Facebook.

Martin told The Washington Newsday, “I’ve always loved Christmas lights and Christmas in general.” I’m always looking for new solutions to solve challenges. Just before Christmas 2020, I came across a video on Facebook that showed a rather odd way of doing Christmas lights. I think the videos I saw were excellent. They used a range of effects, all of which were timed to music.” Helen and Martin were able to purchase everything they needed from small UK firms, and they then organized and staged the performance themselves.

Helen explained, “People may expect to see a lot of spectacular effects, including movies and images.” We’ve created sequences for a wide range of musical styles. There’s something for everyone, from Christmas Baby Shark to Nat King Cole’s classic Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire.

“Organizing everything, programming everything, and making all the props took about ten months.” It took about four days to set everything up outside while avoiding the weather after everything had been manufactured.

“There are a total of 14,641 lights.” There are 6,449 pieces in the tree, arches, window frames, singing bulbs, singing tree, spinners, and snowflakes. The total number of pixels on the two matrix panels is 8,192.” The duo is raising funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, which you can donate to by clicking here.

Helen stated, “We have always supported Alder Hey.” We’re all aware of how much Alder Hey does for children all throughout the world, and we want to reciprocate. We also have an 8-year-old son who has been helped by Alder Hey from his infancy.

“We hope the audience is astounded by the light show.”

