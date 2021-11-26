A Christmas beauty grotto is created at a Liverpool salon.

Over the holidays, a Liverpool hair and beauty business was transformed into a pink Christmas beauty grotto.

Lisa and Lois Preston, mother and daughter, manage Lois Jane Hair & Beauty in Huyton, which they have decorated themselves.

When clients come in for treatments this Christmas, the duo has created the ideal festive atmosphere for them to enjoy.

Two nicely decorated Christmas trees, a sleigh, reindeer, candy canes, garlands, snowmen, and plenty of presents are among the decorations in the salon.

Hair coloring, style, extensions, cosmetics, nails, tanning, eyebrow waxing, LVL lashes, tinting, and aesthetics are just a few of the services offered by Lois Jane Hair & Beauty.

“I’ve always been creative, but there is nothing that I enjoy more than Christmas,” Lois, who supervises the beauty department and offers makeup and nail appointments, said. Lois Jane Hair & Beauty’s decorations get bigger and better every year; I’m always expanding to our collection!” We enjoy going above and above for our clients. We place a high value on creating a festive atmosphere that everyone can enjoy in the run-up to the hectic holiday season. We want our guests to leave the salon feeling pampered, calm, and in a fantastic mood as a result of being in our beauty grotto.

“It’s the most amazing time of the year, and everyone who comes to the salon says they’ve never seen anything like it when getting ready for all of our Christmas nights out.”

Visit @loisjanehairbeauty on Instagram for appointments and more information about Lois Jane Hair & Beauty’s services.

9A Longview Dr, Huyton, Liverpool, L36 6DY is the address for the salon.