A Chinese woman was deported after trespassing at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Federal authorities reported that a Chinese businesswoman who trespassed at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in March 2019 has been deported to China, ending her lengthy stay in the United States.

According to The Miami Herald, Yujing Zhang returned to her native country on Sunday after serving her sentence for eight months and spending another two years in immigration detention.

Yujing was relocated to immigration detention in early December 2019 after finishing her jail sentence, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. She was housed at the Glades County Detention Center, northwest of Miami.