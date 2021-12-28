A Chinese man sells his five children for $28,000 and is sentenced to ten years in prison.

A Chinese dad was sentenced to prison for selling his children between 2012 and 2020.

The dad, named only by his surname Yang, was sentenced to ten years in prison after selling his five children for a total of 180,000 Chinese yuan ($28,250), according to documents released by the Yu County court in China’s Hebei region, according to Insider.

Investigators believe he and his wife, Yuan, had the children with the goal of selling them to the highest bidder.

The couple’s two sons and three daughters were sold for between 20,000 and 80,000 Chinese yuan ($3,140 and $12,560) each.

Four of the five children were sold to a middleman named Li and his daughter-in-law, Duan, according to the court. Li reportedly received 3,600 Chinese yuan ($565) for facilitating the transactions.

The other child was sold to a woman who had been in the maternity unit with Yuan when the boy was born.

For his role in the transactions, Li was sentenced to seven years in prison, while Duan, who pretended to be the mother of two of the children in order to meet possible buyers, was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

“Children who should have been looked after and allowed to grow up in a loving atmosphere were exploited and treated as commodities by their parents, and greedy traffickers saw them as money-making tools. Yang has betrayed his children, and he has been punished to the full extent of the law for his immoral behavior “a portion of the documents from Yu County said. “Sale of children by their guardians not only violates minors’ rights, but also fosters the unlawful trade’s existence and spread.” According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the frequency of abduction and child trafficking instances in China, which were common in the 1980s and 1990s when the country adopted a one-child policy, has decreased in recent decades due to increased government crackdowns.

According to the Ministry of Public Security in China, 6,000 child abduction instances were reported in 2012, but only 666 were reported last year.