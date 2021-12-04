A children’s home has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for placing children with same-sex couples.

A Christian children’s home in Tennessee has sued the federal government over a rule that requires the organization to place children with same-sex married or cohabiting couples.

After the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) withdrew religious-freedom exemptions granted during the Trump administration, Holston United Methodist Home for Children is suing the Biden administration. Some non-discrimination rules were then waived due to religious objections, thanks to the exceptions put in place.

The children’s home is challenging the department’s regulation, which prohibits discrimination in programs funded by HHS grants and recipients of those funds based on religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, and same-sex marriage status, in Holston United Methodist Home for Children vs. Becerra, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on Thursday.

The “Holston Home,” as it is known, is a nationally accredited Christian nonprofit based in Greenville, Tennessee that serves residents of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. The center provides residential and foster care services for abused and neglected children. “Children should be raised by healthier families who equip them to live the fulfilling adult lives that God intended for them,” the organization’s mission states. The rule, according to the school’s lawyers, infringes on the organization’s right to exercise religion under the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

“The Biden administration is moving quickly to ban faith-based agencies from programs that give loving homes to children in need,” Matt Bowman, Senior Counsel for Alliance Defending Freeman (ADF), told The Washington Newsday.

Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, and JooYeun Chang, the department’s primary deputy assistant secretary of administration for children and families, are named in the complaint.

The rule was implemented in 2016, near the conclusion of the Obama administration, with exemptions for faith-based organizations granted by the Trump administration before being revoked by the current Biden government.

"Holston Home is a force for good, fulfilling Christ's command to care for children and the 'least of these.'" It is critical that Holston Home, as a religious organization, continue to be able to place people.