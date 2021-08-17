A children’s author creates LGBT characters to demonstrate to children that they exist.

A Merseyside author is one of the trailblazers pioneering the way for positive developments in children’s literature in terms of representation, diversity, and inclusivity.

New Brighton native Eleanor Cullen’s debut picture book, “A Match for a Mermaid,” was published by Pop Up Projects in June 2021 as part of their “10 Stories to Make a Difference” series.

Eleanor, who is 22 years old, said she wrote the book to help young LGBT+ youngsters find characters with whom they can identify.

The narrative of Malu, a mermaid princess on the lookout for a companion, is told in ‘A Match for a Mermaid,’ illustrated by David Roberts.

She tries to find a merman king at first, but she soon realizes she is drawn to other mermaids.

Acceptance and inclusion themes teach children that it’s good to love who they love and to embrace their uniqueness rather than forcing themselves down a route they don’t want to go down.

Eleanor adored reading Jacqueline Wilson and J.K. Rowling stories as a child, but claims she didn’t notice any characters who were similar to her.

Eleanor rediscovered her love of children’s books while studying literature and creative writing at Liverpool John Moores University.

She saw a paucity of LGBT+ representation in children’s literature and decided to do something about it with her own writing.

“I can name a lot of children’s authors, but I couldn’t name a lot of gay children’s authors, and I could name even fewer trans children’s authors,” Eleanor, who is openly lesbian, told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve never read a single novel with a gay character,” she continued. Especially if it’s a children’s book.

“Had I done so, I would have grown up knowing that gay people existed, and I would have had a far broader knowledge of the world.

“I’d want the opportunity to tell a child that it’s alright to be homosexual or different,” says the author.

Eleanor hopes that her contribution to the landscape of children’s reading is a step forward for diversity and representation in literature.

Despite the encouraging response from publishing houses, works like Eleanor’s are occasionally greeted with opposition.

“You get authors that don’t agree,” Eleanor continued.

