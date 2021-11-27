A child was hit by a bullet ricochet during the Black Friday mall shooting, and a man was critically injured.

A gunshot occurred in a mall in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday, injuring several people. According to officials, one adult male victim is still in critical condition.

Two other shooting victims, an adult male and a child, “received non-life-threatening injuries,” according to Durham Police.

While three persons were shot during the incident, three others sustained non-life threatening injuries that were not related to the gunshots, according to police, who did not explain what their ailments were.

The shooting occurred at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Friday at 3:23 p.m., according to police. Off-duty officers working at the mall heard shots fired and requested assistance, according to police.

“Officers found three people who had been shot after the mall was totally closed down. A ricochet injury to a 10-year-old kid was one of the shooting victims. The injuries sustained by the adolescent do not appear to be life-threatening “According to a news release issued by the police on Friday.

Authorities stated the shooting “did not appear to be a random event,” and that one individual had been apprehended as a result of it.

Police said no charges have been filed yet in their Saturday update.

“At this time, there are no other details available,” police said in a news release emailed to The Washington Newsday.

Police posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that they were investigating the shooting.

“The mall has been evacuated and will remain closed until the Dallas Police Department investigates the event. Drivers are advised to stay away from the area. At the mall, there is no longer any danger “Durham Police Department issued a statement.

The mall was closed Friday after the incident, according to the News & Observer, and reopened late Saturday morning. The mall said in a statement Friday evening that it was “saddened and appalled” that it was “the location for such a senseless act of violence among a group of persons,” according to the newspaper. “Right now, we’re concentrating on the safety of people who have been affected by today’s incident. We appreciate the Durham Police Department’s cooperation and dedication. We will assist them in their investigation “It was also added.

According to the News & Observer, the incident on Friday involved two groups of people who knew one other. One weapon was seized at the scene of the incident, according to authorities.

