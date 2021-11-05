A child rapist duped schoolgirls and then threatened them into silence.

One of his victims was enticed to a fake party at a high-rise flat by a sick paedophile, who subsequently raped her.

Peter Robinson went after another victim after duping her into getting into his car and drove her to a secluded location where he only stopped attacking her to have a cigarette.

He aided in the cover-up of his heinous acts by warning his young schoolgirl victims that if they spoke out, he would enlist the help of social services to make their life a living hell.

Robinson was sentenced to one offence of indecent assault, eight counts of rape, and three counts of rape of a child under the age of 13 at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

Following a trial that ended earlier this week, the 56-year-old, who is also a father, was found guilty of the charges.

Robinson victimized vulnerable teenage girls for a long period of time, according to prosecutor Charlotte Kenny.

In addition to rapping his victims, he preyed on their worries and uncertainty, guaranteeing their quiet with threats, insulting them, and exploiting their nervousness with derogatory remarks.

In what Ms Kenny believes was an attempt to socially isolate one of the girls, he told her that “nobody liked her.”

The barrister presented emotional impact statements on behalf of each of his victims, all of whom are now adults and have reported flashbacks and nightmares as a result of his actions.

Ms Kenny, speaking on behalf of one of the victims, said: “The memories can be so traumatic that she becomes physically ill… Peter Robinson will never realize how much his actions have influenced my entire life. Because of what he has done to me, I am lost and afraid.” Another person stated: “Peter Robinson, in the end, made me feel like a piece of flesh. I felt helpless and enraged.” “The awful recollections will never leave me,” his other victim said in her statement. The defense attorney, Anthony O’Donohoe, noted that his client has no prior convictions and that the convictions have “devastated” his family.

“He is well aware that the inevitable jail term would be lengthy,” he continued.

Robinson mislead his victims on many occasions, according to Judge Denis Watson, QC. “The summary has come to an end.”