A child rapist, a dog sex picture paedo, and a gun thug are all currently imprisoned in Liverpool.

This list lists 16 people who were arrested in Merseyside this week for offences related to the county.

A jealous ex-boyfriend was sentenced for stabbing a love rival in the back after being abandoned, while another court dealt with a knife-wielding father who gatecrashed a family party.

Drug traffickers from County Lines filled a community with crack cocaine and heroin, and an EncroChat dealer rumbled when the encrypted phone network was hacked, according to the courts.

A businessman has been sentenced to prison for stealing £10,000. After six weeks, the Covid grant will be released.

Another judge was forced to condemn a woman who grew “infatuated” with her best friend and made her life a living hell.

Meanwhile, two horrific paedophiles who repeatedly raped kid victims and a twisted pervert with a terrible web collection were among the distressing cases.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

Garvey, Liam

A drug dealer was apprehended after using two EncroChat accounts.

On May 13 this year, Liam Garvey, 28, was detained at his house in Thatto Heath, St Helens, as part of a police investigation targeting offenders who utilized the encrypted network.

The network, which officials claim was a hotspot for gangland plots, was hacked in April 2020 by a combined French-Dutch investigation.

Garvey guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine, cannabis, and ketamine, conspiring to cultivate cannabis, and possessing cannabis using the EncroChat handles “ChopperReid” and “ButterflyJuice.”

He was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison.

Murphy, Keelie

Keelie Murphy grew enamored with her best friend and continued contacting her incessantly.

After telling Jemma Ellison that she had feelings for her, the 35-year-old began her “obsessive” behavior.

Murphy continued to defy restraining orders, instead pursuing a five-year “campaign of harassment,” according to her victim.

She harassed her victim by calling her repeatedly, including “bombarding” her with calls at work and creating bogus social media accounts.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for a year, and a five-year restraining order on June 23 of last year.

Murphy, on the other hand, was found guilty of violating it in July and August of last year, and was sentenced to an additional three months in prison for five violations.