A child died after contracting a rare infection caused by a deadly amoeba discovered in a Texas splash pad.

The city of Arlington, Texas, announced Monday that a youngster died earlier this month after contracting a deadly amoeba at a splash park.

According to NBC 5, the toddler had attended the splash pad in Don Misenhimer Park, according to a statement from the city of Arlington.

For purposes of privacy, his name and age have been suppressed.

On Sept. 5, officials from Tarrant County and the City of Arlington were apparently told that a kid had been admitted to Cook Children’s Medical Center with primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare condition caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba. On September 11, he died six days later.

Naegleria fowleri, sometimes known as the brain-eating amoeba, can cause primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and deadly infection in the brain. Naegleria fowleri is a bacteria found in warm freshwater and soil that infects people when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the amoeba enters the nose, it travels to the brain, where it causes PAM, which is always fatal (CDC).

According to the statement, a Tarrant County Public Health investigation determined that the child’s exposure to polluted water might have come from either the family’s house in Tarrant County or the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad in Arlington.

The CDC confirmed the presence of N. fowleri amoeba on Friday after collecting water samples from the splash pad. Following this, it was established that the splash pad was the most likely cause of the deadly parasite’s exposure.

The splash pad at the park was promptly closed by the authorities. As a precaution, the city has shuttered all public splash pads for the rest of the year.

There have been no further instances of illness, and the drinking water has not been contaminated, according to the officials. There has been no disciplinary action taken against anyone.

According to WFAA, city authorities expect the family to file a lawsuit. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross told WFAA that the city failed to safeguard the child, though he and his grandchildren have utilized splash playgrounds in the city.

“As municipal leaders, we have a responsibility to safeguard our inhabitants, and we have failed miserably. The easiest method to deal with this situation is to walk down Main Street and admit that we made a mistake. Make no mistake: I’m taking responsibility for this; it occurred while I was in charge, and the buck stops with me.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.