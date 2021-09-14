A Chicago man is accused of setting fire to a building and then live-streaming it while confessing to arson.

On Thursday, a Chicago man was arrested for reportedly setting a residential structure on fire and live-streaming the crime.

According to CWB Chicago, the accused, Edward Robinson, 19, live streamed his conduct on Citizen, an app that allows people to broadcast live video straight from crime scenes so that cops can respond.

The software also claims to protect the public by sending out location-based safety alerts. However, according to Business Insider, it has been chastised for inducing paranoia among consumers in order to rush to the crime site for material.

“I’m now available on the Citizen app! Gang!” As firemen worked to suppress the blazes that devoured the rear end of the three-story building in Lawndale, Robinson was heard saying in the footage.

The camera then moves to reveal Robinson, who is dressed in a black sweatshirt and making hand gestures to express his delight.

“Howdy, y’all. I’m going to be completely honest with you…. As he directs the camera to a lighter protruding out of his pants, Robinson adds, “I just ignited this fire with this torch in my pocket.”

“The individual who is recording is the cause of this fire,” Robinson adds.

Robinson pans the camera down to his pants again to emphasize his accusations, confessing to setting the fire. “With this lighter, I started this fire.”

When the fire broke out at 6.30 p.m. ET, two ladies, ages 16 and 50, were inside, according to authorities. According to CWB Chicago, a person reportedly rang their doorbell and requested them to leave the house.

According to NBC Chicago, Robinson was detained on counts of aggravated arson and possession of a prohibited drug.

He is being jailed on a $500,000 bond and will be subject to electronic monitoring.

After deputies monitoring the app alerted them to the confession, officers learned about the arson.

Robinson, according to the police, set a fire in a dumpster before it spread to the structure. Judge Arthur Willis of the Illinois Circuit Court informed Robinson, “In this court’s judgement, you were there, you were filming, you were watching what happened out of delight.” “No one was hurt, killed, or injured in any manner because of God’s grace.”