A character from Emmerdale who had been’missing for months’ has returned.

Amba Metcalfe, Priya’s daughter, made a surprise visit earlier this week.

Amba, who was born in 2014, hasn’t been seen on Emmerdale in months and was absent during her mother’s super soap week storyline.

Priya sustained terrible burns during the survival challenge

Fans were taken aback when Amba appeared on television on Tuesday, with many remarking on how much the girl has changed.

According to the Daily Star, people expressed their surprise at the persona on Twitter.

“There’s no way that’s Amba,” one admirer said.

“Hello Amba Heart for the first time in how many years,” wrote another.

A third, on the other hand, stated: “Is this the first appearance of Amba? She has matured.” “What the hell happened to Amba, another body exchanged,” wrote a fourth. Since being injured in a raging cornfield fire during survival week, Priya Sharma, played by actress Fiona Wade, has been going through a hard patch.

Priya has struggled to cope with her life-altering scars and persistent discomfort since being rushed to the hospital.