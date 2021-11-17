A character from Coronation Street who has been missing for months has returned.

On Wednesday night, viewers of Coronation Street were ecstatic to see a character who has been missing for months return to the show.

On tonight’s episode, Tim paid a visit to his daughter Faye, who is imprisoned.

He pleaded with Faye not to give up hope of a hearing, using Kelly’s recent release as an example.

Faye, however, confided in her father that she was doomed to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Faye, played by Ellie Leach, attacked Adam Barlow after mistaking him for Ray Crosby, who had coerced her into having sex with her and attempted to rape her using his position as her boss.

Faye was sentenced to three years in jail in April after the assault.

She hasn’t appeared on screen in a long time.

Fans, on the other hand, were ecstatic to see her return on Wednesday.

“Faye is back,” Ryan said.

“It’s only taken Tim roughly seven months to go see Faye!” Owen tweeted.

Tina expressed herself as follows: “Greetings, FAYE. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen each other!” “Faye is back,” Ben added. “I kinda forgot about you, Faye!” Ada exclaimed. “I’d completely forgotten Faye was in the nick,” Mrs Bailey tweeted. “Welcome back Faye @ellieLleach,” Mike wrote.