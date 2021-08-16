A Channel 4 documentary will honor Big Brother star Nikki Grahame’s life.

In a new documentary, Channel 4 says it will “honor” the life of reality TV star Nikki Grahame.

The Big Brother contestant passed away earlier this year at the age of 38.

According to a statement, the new documentary will reveal that “behind the bright and witty public persona, Nikki was a complex lady who heroically battled anorexia for over 30 years.”

Interviews with her mother, as well as other members of her family and friends, will be included.

“Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant,” her mother, Sue Grahame, said, “and I am looking forward to honouring her brief life in this documentary.”

“It will be difficult,” she noted, “but Nikki was a rare child — kind and brilliant with the largest heart.”

“We are pleased to be making this essential film with Nikki’s family and friends,” executive producer Ollie Durrant stated.

“Despite her own challenges, she fought diligently to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential development of mental health disorders in today’s culture. We hope that this film serves as a fitting homage to her accomplishments.”

Grahame, then an aspiring actor, starred as an extra in the BBC serial opera EastEnders and played a footballer’s wife in Sky One’s Dream Team before becoming famous on Big Brother.

She also competed in the 2004 Miss Hertfordshire pageant and starred on the ITV dating show Blind Date.

Grahame became notorious for her rage tantrums and Diary Room antics after entering the Big Brother house dressed as a Playboy bunny, including the iconic “who is she?” rant.