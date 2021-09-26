A change in DWP policy, a reduction in Universal Credit, and a reduction in the State Pension bonus are all on the horizon.

This week, the Department of Work and Pensions issued several updates.

Universal Credit, PIP, and ESA laws are all expected to change in the near future.

Claimants for Employment and Support Allowance, as well as retirees, may be due thousands of pounds.

Tunnel is closed after a 13-year-old girl ‘jumps off the bridge.’

The Department for Work and Pensions has also confirmed that benefit claimants will get a Christmas bonus this year (DWP).

The DWP’s most recent announcements are listed below.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that rule changes for Universal Credit, PIP, and ESA will affect all claimants.

Changes to the assessment procedures for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), as well as other benefits like Universal Credit and Employment Support Allowance, are on the way (ESA).

When people apply for specific benefits, they are put through a means test, which determines whether or not they are able to work.

When the coronavirus hit, the DWP was no longer able to do their means testing in person.

However, a sizable portion of the population was dissatisfied with the modifications.

They then went over the improvements the DWP is hoping to implement, which include:

Creating an integrated health assessment service for sharing medical evidence (with consent) if a person is asking for multiple benefits, so claimants don’t have to supply information multiple times. To promote decision-making trust, offer to make audio recordings of assessments. Video recordings of face-to-face assessments are being considered.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE.

Thousands of people have had their Universal Credit benefits slashed due to tax credit overpayments.

According to a charity, the collection of prior tax credit overpayments is causing hardship for certain households.

Following a previous agreement between HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Work and Pensions, tax credit overpayments are among the debts collected by deductions from Universal Credit (DWP).

However, according to StepChange, some people are finding that up to a quarter of their allowance is withdrawn without a review to see if it is affordable, for earlier overpayments they were often unaware of receiving.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE.

Back pay of £1,500 could be owing to DWP benefit applicants.

If a legal challenge is successful, the DWP might owe more than two million benefit claimants £1,500 in back payments.

At the beginning of the. “The summary has come to an end.”