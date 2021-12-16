A case against a suspect in the Florida mass shooting has been dropped due to an improperly obtained confession.

Prosecutors dismissed charges against one of the suspects in a mass shooting in Florida earlier this year after discovering that investigators inappropriately obtained his confession. Despite Warneric Buckner’s desire to talk to a lawyer, prosecutors with the Miami-Dade Police Department continued to investigate him, and he eventually admitted to his role in the fatal shot.

On May 30, three masked men entered a stolen car outside a banquet facility in Miami-Dade County and opened fire on a rap concert gathering. According to WTVJ, three individuals were murdered and 20 were injured in the shooting, which investigators believe was sparked by a conflict between two rival gangs.

Bucker confessed to being one of the masked guys after his arrest in October, saying he was “equipped with a heavy pistol” but couldn’t recall how many shots he fired, according to an arrest report.

However, prosecutors Michael Von Zamft and Chris Flanagan argued in a document that the confession was not obtained lawfully. They said that after analyzing his recorded statement, they learned that he “first invoked his right to counsel,” but that detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department continued to question him.

“When a case cannot be established beyond a reasonable doubt with admissible evidence,” their memo stated, “the State of Florida has an ethical commitment not to press charges that it cannot prove in good faith.” “At this point, no further legal action will be taken in court for the reasons stated above.” In a statement, Shelby Walton, a lawyer with the Haggard Law Firm who represents some of the shooting victims, expressed disappointment with Buckner’s case being abandoned.

“The families we have the honor of representing are heartbroken and disappointed by the current news surrounding the alleged shooter’s sudden release from detention,” Walton said. “This news simply adds to the great anguish and trauma that this preventable tragedy has inflicted.” Buckner will not be charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder in the May 30 shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall, according to the state attorney’s office.

According to the prosecutors’ memo, the confession might be “subject to suppression” by a judge and declared “inadmissible evidence.”

