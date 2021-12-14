A Carnival Cruise Ship pushed a woman off the ship? Passengers said there is a ‘high suspicion’ of foul play.

When a woman jumped overboard on a Carnival Cruise Line ship in the Pacific Ocean over the weekend, passengers believe “foul play” was involved.

According to CBS 2 Los Angeles, the anonymous woman, believed to be in her twenties, fell from the fifth-floor balcony of her Carnival Miracle cabin and into the water while the cruise ship was 35 miles off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico, on Saturday.

According to the publication, passengers, who totaled more than 1,100, were awoken around 3:30 a.m. that day by a notification that a person had gone overboard.

Some passengers feel “malicious intent” was engaged in the incident.

Daniel Miranda, a Northern California firefighter paramedic and one of the passengers onboard the ship, was cited as saying, “There’s some significant suspicion of foul play.”

“A lot of people are worried because that’s someone’s life on the line, and there’s a good chance this person won’t be found alive,” he continued.

Miranda said that the Carnival Miracle “made their best attempts to get staff out on small boats… to start a search” and “had crew go around the deck to look all the way around the ship to see if anyone was out in the water.”

“They had lights out in the ocean trying to flash out there,” the paramedic explained, “but it’s really dark out there.”

According to The Independent, the incident, which was filmed on surveillance cameras, sparked a search by the US Coast Guard (USCG) and the Mexican navy. A 154-foot Fast Response Cutter patrol boat and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter were among the USCG’s search resources.

After 31 hours of search and rescue efforts, the USCG and the Mexican navy called it a day.

The United States Coast Guard indicated in a statement that “[USCG] assets are standing down for additional information.”

The woman who went overboard is now assumed dead, according to reports.

Following the incident, Carnival Cruise Line published a statement. “This morning, we informed Carnival Miracle passengers of an overboard occurrence involving one of our guests from her [stateroom’s] balcony. Our hearts go out to the visitor and her family, and our care staff is here to help “According to the firm.

The Carnival Miracle, which had been due to return from Ensenada to Long Beach, California, on the day of the incident, arrived early Sunday morning after being carefully checked on Saturday.