A ‘caring’ brother was discovered dead at his home after a family tragedy when he was ten years old.

At the age of 25, a caring brother who “would do anything for anyone” was discovered dead at his home.

Jordan Pearson was discovered dead at his house on Cleveland Street in Birkenhead on Friday, September 3, and paramedics confirmed him dead at the spot.

Jordan’s brother Tyler Pearson, 21, claimed he had been dealing with his mental health in recent weeks while his family awaits the results of a post-mortem examination.

Jordan was characterized by Tyler as a “lovely” older brother to himself and their two sisters, who didn’t realize how much he was adored.

“I hadn’t seen Jordan in a while, but every day he would come around and check on my nan,” he explained. We have two sisters, and he was constantly concerned about their well-being.

“He would go above and beyond for anyone and would be able to tell if something was wrong with them without them even expressing it.

“Everyone has been taken aback. We’re having a hard time coming to terms with it all right now.”

After losing their mother at a young age in 2007, when Jordan was just ten years old, the brothers grew up in Birkenhead with their grandmother.

Jordan’s mental health, Tyler feels, was impacted by the loss of his “mother and best buddy.”

“It was difficult to go on from that. I was only seven years old at the time, but I recall him and my mother being great friends because she was so young when she gave birth to him,” Tyler explained.

“In some ways, they grew up together more like best friends than mother and son. We also lost our great grandfather, with whom he was quite close, a few years ago, so he’s been really lonely.

” Covid hasn’t helped, and he’s had a number of mental health issues. Regrettably, I believe the system has failed him.

“A few weeks ago, he contacted 111 and said he didn’t want to be here any longer but didn’t want to damage his family. He was only arrested under the Mental Health Act, and the cops released him the next day.

“Jordan required that counseling,” says the narrator.

