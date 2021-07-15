A caregiver who stole £7,000 for a family vacation avoids jail for the second time.

For the second time, a carer who stole £7,000 from a vulnerable woman and spent it on a vacation to Mexico has escaped jail.

Ruth Fort stole the bank card of a disabled victim who had a slew of health issues as well as “severe” mental health issues.

The mother of one even took it with her on a family vacation to North America, where she spent “exorbitant” amounts of money.

Fort, 46, of Harrowby Road, Birkenhead, acknowledged fraud and was sentenced to 16 months in prison in February, with an additional 18 months suspended.

She was ordered to complete a 30-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) as part of her sentence.

However, a court heard today that the mother has missed probation appointments and has tested positive for “cocaine and opiates.”

Fort appeared in Liverpool Crown Court without legal assistance, but stated that she was fine with proceeding.

She acknowledged to violating her suspended sentence by missing a phone meeting with the Probation Service on May 20 and a face-to-face RAR appointment on May 24.

Prosecutor Rebecca Smith said there had been “difficulties” with Fort’s involvement with Wirral Ways to Recovery, particularly with regard to “substance misuse and, may I say, her being upfront and honest with regards to the amount to which it was hurting Ms Fort’s personal life.”

Fort had previously missed other visits, she added, but these had been excused.

Ms Smith, on the other hand, stated she had attended four sessions in June and July and was in regular contact with her probation officer since May.

“There was one missing meeting with Wirral Ways and one positive test,” she stated. Because of the positive test, it has been suggested that if the court allows the order to be prolonged and the violation is marked with a DRR, a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement [DRR] would be appropriate.”

When Fort was sentenced in February, the court heard that a DRR was not requested because she claimed that drug use was not a concern for her.

Judge Gary Woodhall, on the other hand, stated, “Clearly, there is a continuous drug problem.”

When you break a suspended prison term, Judge Woodhall says, "the default stance is you've had your chance