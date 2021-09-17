A caregiver betrays an 87-year-old woman who thought she was her friend.

Amanda Clark’s “vulnerable victim,” whom The Washington Newsday has chosen not to identify, regarded her as “a genuine friend – her favorite caregiver,” according to The Washington Newsday.

During the coronavirus outbreak, she let Clark use her bank card to do her shopping since she “totally trusted” her.

Instead, the 33-year-old from Yorkaster Road in Allerton squandered roughly £7,000 of the woman’s funds.

The mother of two was today spared prison after a judge ruled that imprisoning her would be damaging to her children.

Clark worked at Merseycare Julie Ann Ltd between March 31, 2010 and December 18, 2020, according to the court.

The care assistant, who had a DBS check and had been taught in safeguarding, including how to manage money, was responsible for providing homecare services such as emotional support, personal care, and household chores.

Between April 2 and October 5 last year, she spent £6,770 on Next, Argos, Asda, Very, JD Sports, Schuh, Co-Op, Now TV, Giff Gaff, Smyths Toys, William Hill, and Paddy Power websites.

Clark did not begin stealing the money “accidentally,” as the carer claimed in a pre-sentence report, according to prosecutor David Polglase.

“The prosecution claims this was purposeful, premeditated, and targeted criminal activity,” he said.

On September 2 of last year, the victim saw a “unusual” three-and-a-half-page TSB bank statement.

The victim, according to Mr Polglase, cancelled the card and purchased a new one.

Her previous card data had been used to set up a Now TV account on the next statement, before her new card details were used later in the month for more Now TV purchases.

The victim’s account was frozen by TSB, which later informed her that she would be refunded.

“That took almost four months to resolve things and entailed a trip to the bank, which prompted her to place herself at a greater risk of catching Covid,” Mr Polglase added.

The victim’s cousin and his wife had to assist her in resolving her financial issues, which included finding alternate sources of food and utilities.

