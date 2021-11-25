A care worker defrauded her elderly clients out of £90,000.

A care worker who was supposed to be caring after three elderly customers took more than £90,000 from them.

Karen Kersey-Smith took money from three elderly people in Ellesmere Port’s bank accounts and spent it in supermarkets and stores.

The 49-year-old was found guilty of three counts of stealing and sentenced to 28 months in prison at Chester Crown Court on 4 June 2020, but she has now been compelled to repay the thousands she took by selling her home.

The Met Office has issued a ‘danger to life’ warning for Storm Arwen, which is expected to strike Liverpool.

Between November 2015 and September 2017, Kersey-Smith, of Wheat Close in Gwersyllt, Wrexham, took money from their bank accounts without their knowledge or permission.

Cheshire Police stated in a statement: “Kersey-Smith allegedly confessed to her boss that she had been stealing from one of her clients, which led to the discovery of the crimes.

“It was discovered that the money was being taken from the victims at an alarming rate.

“It was being used at supermarkets and places where the victims were not likely to be.”

They also stated: “Kersey-bank Smith’s account included £15,500, and an examination revealed that she owned a portion of her property.

“Kersey-Smith is also suspected of omitting her name from the title document on purpose in order to escape confiscation procedures.

“Kersey-Smith was ordered to refund £80,415 from the sale of her home by the court.”

“Kersey-Smith was imprisoned for misusing her position as a care worker for Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) by stealing a total of over £90,000 from the bank accounts of three elderly victims,” said Detective Inspector Kelly-Ann Cain of Cheshire Constabulary’s Economic Crime Unit.

“A protracted inquiry began with the goal of recovering as much money as possible for the victims.

“Officers successfully contended that Kersey-Smith owned a part of the marital house and that she had deleted her name from the title document to avoid confiscation proceedings.”

“Kersey-Smith was then compelled to refund all available monies, resulting in the sale of her home.”

“As a consequence, the victims will receive £80,415 in compensation.”

“With Kersey-Smith being forced to repay the proceeds of her crimes, this is a good victory for the victims.”