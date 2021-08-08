A care home chef was fired after caring for her grandkids while their mother was giving birth.

Care home chef sacked for looking after her grandchildren while their mum gave birth. Helen Meadows was accused of breaking a lockdown bubble even though her boss drove her to her daughter’s home.

During the first lockdown, a dedicated care home chef who consented to live in a retirement home “bubble” was fired for watching after her grandkids when their mother went into labor.

Helen Meadows lost her job as kitchen manager at Cherry Tree Lodge Private Retirement Home in Southport even though one of the directors of the home, Gordon Ferguson, agreed to drive her to her daughter’s house.

In an odd move, the corporation also argued that using a taxi to attend a disciplinary hearing while she was suspended constituted serious misconduct, despite the fact that nothing in the covid standards prohibited care workers from taking public transportation.

It also later emerged that Mr Ferguson had himself attended a barbecue with care home manager Vanessa Garrett during the first lockdown, where members of her family were present.

Mrs Garrett’s husband, Lee Garrett, was also residing on site and appeared to have disobeyed government directives by making a non-essential trip to the store to purchase a bottle of prosecco.

Ms Meadows took her bosses to an Employment Tribunal after her sacking on June 8 last year, where Employment Judge Paul Humble found she had been unfairly dismissed.

The directors of Cherry Tree Lodge made it clear that if possible, staff would have to move into the premises to safeguard their vulnerable residents if the UK went into lockdown on March 23, 2020, the tribunal heard, or risk losing their jobs.

Ms Meadows agreed to move in, but was working in the kitchens on May 17 last year when she got a text from her son-in-law, Darren Skidmore, saying that her daughter had given birth at hospital.

Mr. Skidmore, who also worked in a care facility, asked if she could keep their other children while he was in the hospital.

Ms Meadows asked one of her managers, Teresa Furco, who said she would need to check with Mr Ferguson.

“A short time later, Mr Ferguson walked in to the kitchen and congratulated the claimant on the arrival of her granddaughter and claimed that he would give the claimant a lift,” according to the tribunal decision.

“Mr Ferguson then drove the claimant to her daughter’s house at about 1:30pm. There was some dispute on the evidence as to whether Mr Ferguson was aware that he was taking the claimant to her daughter’s home.