A caravan fire has caused a column of smoke to rise above the Mersey seafront.

Following a trailer fire, a heavy cloud of smoke could be seen rising above the Wirral coastline.

On Saturday, July 24, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service was dispatched to Ferry View Road/Mersey Street, Seacombe.

Crews were dispatched at 5.05 p.m. and arrived at 5.11 p.m. Two fire engines were dispatched.

Teens have been stabbed and people have been forced into docks during a weekend of violence on the waterfront.

As a result of the incident, smoke could be visible for miles.

No one was in the caravan at the time of the fire, which appears to have been an accident.

“On arrival, personnel found one caravan well alight,” a Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson stated. The fire was put out with the help of two hose reel jets.

“There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

“At 5.24 p.m., fire crews departed the area and handed the situation over to Merseyside Police,” says the statement.

A representative for Merseyside Police confirmed that they had been alerted to reports of a caravan fire.

Wirral Council was also on hand to clear the debris.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.