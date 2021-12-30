A car slams into the beer garden of a bar, nearly missing the patrons.

The moment a car smashed into a pub beer garden, narrowly missing three patrons, is captured on shocking video.

The event occurred at the Hare and Hounds on Ormskirk Road in Skelmersdale at around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, December 27. It was caught on CCTV cameras.

According to LancsLive, the astonished patrons were standing in the front beer garden when a speeding automobile smashed through planters and benches, nearly missing them.

The fact that no one was wounded was a “miracle,” according to Andrea Lesbirel, manager of the Hare and Hounds, despite the automobile causing more than £2,000 in damage.

During the summer, she said, the beer garden is normally lined with picnic seats and packed with people both day and night.

“It’s a miracle there were no casualties,” Andrea, the manager for three years, said. “If this had happened in the summer, there’s little doubt there would have been.”

“It’s generally very busy all day.” It would have been a totally different story if anyone had been wounded.” There are no reports of any injuries among those who were standing in the beer garden at the time of the accident.

According to Andrea, the vehicle smashed through a metal bollard, two metal planters, and three picnic seats before coming to a halt after colliding with another metal bollard.

She feels that if the second bollard had not been present, the automobile would have caused significantly more damage to other vehicles parked on the side street.

“There was £2,000 worth of damage because the picnic benches are approximately £200 to £300 each and the planters were bespoke so they were designed for the pub and they were around £500 each,” the 28-year-old explained. They were quite large, and we’ll have to repair the bollards.” Fortunately, the event did not disrupt the pub’s operating hours, as everything was cleared overnight, allowing them to resume normal operations the next day.

"It didn't affect our opening hours; we were able to reopen the next day," Andrea added. In the morning, everything was fine. Residents in the area assisted us in cleaning things up." The incident was attended by Lancashire Police.