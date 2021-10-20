A car restriction in the vicinity of schools will deter “selfish and lazy parents.”

Parents on the Wirral have reacted to a contentious new initiative that will see three schools restrict all automobiles from the vicinity of pick-up and drop-off sites.

The ‘School Street’ initiative, which is supported by Wirral Council, will test banning automobiles from school zones and encouraging other modes of transportation such as cycling, walking, and scooting.

Although some vehicles will be exempt, the scheme aims to reduce traffic congestion outside school gates in order to promote safety and air quality.

Greenleas Primary School will kick out the experiment in November, followed by Christchurch Primary School and Liscard Primary School in the new year.

“This project will help to address safety concerns, create a calmer environment where people can feel confident cycling and walking, and improve air quality by reducing congestion around school gates,” said Councillor Liz Grey, Chair of Wirral Council’s Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee.

“Many families have already changed their travel habits, including on their route to school, and this project will enable even more people to adopt healthier and more active travel habits.”

Parents in Wirral are divided on the idea, with some saying it is long overdue due to the constant build-up of traffic near school gates, while others believe it is inconvenient for those with children attending various schools.

“It wouldn’t be fantastic for me,” Debbie Wright said. “I have to get two kids into two different primary schools and then be in work all in a 20 minute time window.”

Kelly Mandy Mclaughlan expressed her thoughts as follows: “In theory, this is fantastic, but in practice, it may pose a problem for parents who must drop off or pick up children on their way to work or who must do a quick drop-off or pick-up because other children may need to be dropped off at high school.

She continued, ” “I’m not sure how many businesses will be pleased if their employees are 30 minutes late because they have to walk to and from school.

“How can this be enforced when an automobile that is road legal is allowed to drive on the roads?

"Being close to a school I understand how frustrating it is when parents park carelessly, but it happens at every school."