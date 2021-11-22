A car ploughed through the crowd during the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing one person and injuring 20 more.

An SUV slammed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, killing at least one person and injuring almost two dozen others.

According to Waukesha Police Chief Daniel P. Thompson, a red sport utility vehicle (SUV) plowed into a line of marchers for the Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon, killing one person and wounding more than 20 others.

Some of those who were hurt during the parade were sent to local hospitals. Others were taken by family members, according to Thompson.

The SUV was seen rushing right past band members on video recorded during the incident. Off-screen, police officers can be seen sprinting toward shouting parade attendees seconds later.

After the truck went through the parade, Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman, said he heard a tremendous bang and observed at least 10 people, both children and adults, lying on the ground.

“We just heard thunderous screams and cries from the crowd, from the paradegoers. And people began to flee, crying with tears in their eyes,” Tenorio told The Associated Press. “It all happened so quickly.” It was quite frightening.” Ocean Lantana, who was at the parade with his family, said the SUV’s driver also fired rounds out the window as he sped past the crowd.

“Right in front of my family, this man drives through the parade, firing out the window and hitting as many people as he can.” In a tweet, Lantana said, “He ran over several elderly women who were dancing in the parade, as well as many others.”

Following the incident, the suspect’s vehicle was recovered. A person of interest has also been investigated by the police. Thompson, who presided over the press conference, did not indicate whether the suspect had already been apprehended.

Waukesha Police Department officers have subsequently recommended residents to avoid the downtown area. They also announced the opening of a facility for family reunion. According to a post on the agency’s official Facebook page, authorities are expected to provide more information about the case at 9 p.m. CST from Fire Station #1.

The city’s Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual Christmas parade, which takes place on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.