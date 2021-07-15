A car is ‘petrol bombed’ before a man in a tracksuit flees the burning scene.

Last night in Liverpool, a car was ‘petrol bombed,’ and a man was seen fleeing the area.

At around 10.55pm on Wednesday, July 14, emergency services were summoned to reports of a white Volkswagen Tiguan on fire on Sandicroft Road in Croxteth.

Police confirmed this morning that the incident is being investigated as a possible arson.

Tom Dallison, a witness to the automobile fire, claimed he heard about it and “went about” to make sure a friend was safe after hearing about a “petrol bomb.”

A male was said to have fled the area in the direction of Croxteth Country Park.

He has a thin frame and is dressed in a grey tracksuit and a blue medical mask.

Merseyside Police said that officers are looking into the incident and are requesting anyone with information to contact them.

“Although no one was wounded in the incident, deliberately lighting fire to a car is incredibly dangerous, and we are determined to discover the individual responsible and bring them to justice,” said Inspector Gavin Mulchay.

“Please let us know if you were in the Croxteth area last night or spotted anyone acting suspiciously in the area. Please contact us if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with the inquiry so we can take action and find those involved.

“Whether you contact us directly or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers, rest assured that we will take action on your information.”

Merseyside Fire and Rescue were called to the incident and cordoned off the area around the white Volkswagen.

The fire was put out, and no one was hurt, although the car sustained “severe damage.”

“On Wednesday 14th July, [we]were called to Sandicroft Road, Liverpool,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the ECHO.

“Crews were called at 11 p.m. and arrived at 11:08 p.m. A single fire engine was dispatched.

“When workers arrived, they saw a truck that was well alight. To put out the fire, crews employed high-pressure hose reel jets.

“At 00.12 a.m., fire crews left the scene.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, or a dashcam in the vicinity can contact police via Twitter @MerPolCC or.