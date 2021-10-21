A car catches fire, 68 people are detained in a crime blitz, and a tornado strikes.

After a car smashed into the front of a house and caught fire, a man was arrested.

At around 9.20 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to Queensland Street in Edge Hill to reports of a car colliding with parked automobiles and bursting into flames.

Officers also got reports that a big crowd had assembled on the roadway.

Before the burial, scrambler bikers ride out as a ‘tribute’ to the dead father.

A automobile had smashed into the front of a house and was extensively damaged, according to photos taken at the site.

The floor was littered with debris, and the front and sides of the car appeared to be the most damaged.

In a significant crackdown on criminal trading networks, drug distribution channels stretching across the UK from Merseyside have been shut down.

During a week-long operation targeting criminals operating across the country, 68 persons were detained, £123,000 was seized, and 25 kilograms of cocaine were recovered.

Police also took about a dozen weapons off the streets, including a machete.

‘Jay Jay’ gang dealer boasted that his crack and heroin were the ‘best in town’Merseyside Police officers travelled to the streets of North Wales, Cumbria, Cheshire, and Shropshire to make it plain that individuals trafficking drugs from Liverpool would be tracked wherever they went.

Joe Thomas, our crime reporter, has written the complete story, which you can read here.

Merseyside was flooded yesterday, and a tornado ripped through a residential street in Widnes – and there’s more terrible weather on the way.

Trees fell, fences were damaged, and brickwork was fallen at people’s homes as a result of the “mini tornado.”

Residents on Kensington Close and Greenwich Avenue reported hearing a sound that sounded like enormous hailstones or an approaching jet, followed by a tremendous burst of noise that sounded like an explosion.

A trampoline was seen flying 150 feet in the air, according to The Washington Newsday.