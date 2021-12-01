A Capitol Rioter’s bid to postpone sentencing in order to fulfill ‘Holiday Obligations’ to children fails.

After a judge denied her request to postpone her sentencing until the new year, Rasha Abual-Ragheb, who pled guilty to her role in the Capitol disturbance, will have to spend the holidays at home.

After the Capitol incident, Abual-Ragheb was sentenced to 36 months probation, the first two of which would be served in home confinement. Abual-Ragheb requested that her punishment be postponed until January 1 so that she may “manage her Christmas commitments as a mother to her children.” The government contested her request for a postponement of her sentencing, and Judge Carl Nichols denied it. According to Nichols, Abual-probation Ragheb’s restrictions do not prevent her from moving during her home detention period.

Abual-attorney, Ragheb’s Elita Amato, was sought for comment by Washington Newsday.

Abual-Ragheb admitted to one count of marching, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol. Prosecutors sought a 30-day sentence for her “violent statements” before, during, and after the riot on January 6.

According to prosecution filings, she encouraged people to “stand up” before of the Capitol riot and to “bring your own guns” to the January 6 event. She wrote on social media two days before the riot, “It’s Trump or Civil War.”

She shared a selfie of herself inside the Capitol after the riot with the comment “made history.” Despite claims that the United States was on the verge of civil war and that Abual-Ragheb would be “glad to be a part of it,” Amato previously told The Washington Newsday that her client was “neither prepared for a civil war nor planned to be a part of one.” Amato claimed in a court document that Abual-Ragheb, a mother of three children, two of whom are minors, believed “tales about people’s children being stolen by elected Democrat officials.” Someone would have to “murder her before taking her children away,” she said on social media. Amato stated that if she was sentenced to prison, she would be left with no one to care for her two school-aged children. According to court documents, her children were “ostracized and tormented at school” after her arrest, so she began homeschooling them.

