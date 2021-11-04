A Capitol rioter who claimed she would not go to jail because she is white has been sentenced to two months in prison.

According to the Associated Press, a Texas lady who took part in the January 6 Capitol insurgency and afterwards boasted that she wouldn’t face jail time because she is white, has blond hair, and has a decent job was sentenced to two months in prison on Thursday. Despite the fact that other rioters guilty of misdemeanors were sentenced to probation or home confinement, prosecutors contended that Jennifer Leigh Ryan should be sentenced to prison for a lack of honesty and regret for her acts.

Prosecutors said Ryan’s remarks that she would not be penalized for her role in the Capitol building attack further showed that she doesn’t appreciate the seriousness of her act.

Despite the fact that Ryan, a real estate agent, was not facing any more serious criminal charges, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said she was nevertheless liable for her role in the attack that resulted in five deaths and left several government institutions forever scarred.

Cooper also questioned whether Ryan was truly regretful, despite her apology, according to the Associated Press.

The judge stated, “Your behavior since January 6 make me suspect some of those things.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Prosecutors say Ryan flew to Washington on a plane chartered by a Facebook friend, called Trump’s rally before the riot a “prelude to war,” livestreamed her entry into the building as the alarms went off, joined in chants of “Fight For Trump,” tweeted a photo of herself next to broken windows outside the Capitol, and later said she deserved a medal for what she did.

Her lawyer stated that she was only in the building for two minutes, did not act violently, and had the freedom under the First Amendment to express herself on social media.

The judge then mentioned Ryan’s tweet from March 26th, in which she said, “I have no intention of going to jail. Sorry, I’m not going to jail. I have blonde hair, white skin, a terrific career, and a bright future. Sorry to put a damper on your haters’ celebrations. There was nothing wrong with me.” Ryan denied believing she was immune to punishment in a letter to the judge, claiming she was responding to those who mocked her appearance and demanded she be imprisoned. She stated that her attorney informed her. This is a condensed version of the information.