A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 41 months in prison for filming the ‘Chilling’ video.

Scott Fairlamb, who pled guilty to assaulting a police officer during the Capitol incident, was sentenced to 41 months in jail on Wednesday, a slightly less severe punishment than prosecutors asked.

On January 6, Fairlamb was seen on camera assaulting and hitting an officer outside the Capitol. Fairlamb pleaded guilty to two of the 12 allegations against him, obstructing an official procedure and assaulting an officer, and prosecutors asked the judge to sentence him to 44 months in jail.

Fairlamb addressed the court ahead of his sentencing, calling his actions “irresponsible” and “reckless.”

“I’ve had ten months to think about everything that happened that day… I accept full responsibility for my actions on that particular day. I want you to know that Scott Fairlamb is not like that. That day, I deeply regret my acts. I’m filled with remorse, “Fairlamb remarked. “I hope you will be merciful to me, sir, and allow me to resume my life as a proud man.” Fairlamb made the proper decision to plead guilty, according to Judge Royce Lambert, who described his contrition in the courtroom as “sincere.” However, he claimed that the crimes committed by Fairlamb were “so serious” that he couldn’t go below the parameters, which ranged from 41 to 51 months in prison.

“Based on the evidence I saw, you couldn’t have beat this if you went to trial,” Lambert said, pushing others to plead guilty as well.

Fairlamb’s role in a riot that jeopardized the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and caused more than a million dollars in property damage, according to the authorities.

He filmed a video of himself after the riot, saying, “The grenade has been detonated, and the blackout is approaching. What an opportune moment to be a patriot.” The footage was regarded as “scary” by Leslie Goemaat, an assistant US attorney. Fairlamb further stated that despite being visited by FBI agents in the aftermath of the violence, he would “go again” to the Capitol.

Fairlamb allegedly went to former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" protest before traveling to the Capitol and climbing the scaffolding surrounding the structure, according to prosecutors. Police attempted to detain those who had crossed the line.