A Capitol rioter has been arrested for allegedly pushing a police officer down the stairwell.

During the incident at the United States Capitol on January 6, a Kansas man was detained and charged with many federal charges after reportedly pushing a Capitol Police officer down a flight of stairs.

According to the US Department of Justice, Michael Eckerman, 37, of Wichita, was detained on Monday and charged with assaulting, obstructing, or impeding certain officials; obstruction of an official procedure; and disorderly behavior in the Capitol building (DOJ).

Eckerman is accused of pushing his way to the front of a gathering outside the Capitol’s tomb, where he allegedly screamed at officers. According to court filings, he allegedly pushed one cop several feet back, causing the officer to fall down a short set of stairs, allowing protesters to proceed further inside the building.

He went to the second floor’s Statuary Hall and began pushing past another group of officers, apparently shouting at them for “many minutes.” According to court documents, after passing through the line of officers, Eckerman entered the Rayburn reception area on the House of Representatives side of the building.

Eckerman then fled the Capitol through the doors of the upper house.

Eckerman may have been in the room when Lt. Michael Byrd fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbit, according to video footage obtained by the FBI on January 6. Byrd was discovered to be acting in accordance with department protocol.

The film shows Eckerman “near the back entrance to the House Chamber, where Ashli Babbitt was shot by a law enforcement officer as she attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass had been smashed to access the House Chamber,” according to the FBI report. At 2:44 p.m., video captures Eckerman and his companions leave the Capitol through the upper House doors, shortly after the incident.

In an interview with FreedomNews.tv, Eckerman talked about what he saw during the insurgency.

“I have no idea who she (Babbitt) is; all I know is that we went there as patriots. Because we’re here, she’s dead. During the interview, he exclaimed, “These mother fckers are traitors, they are fcking traitors!”

According to the FBI, his buddies can be seen dragging him away from the camera, and one of the two witnesses who reported Eckerman said they were told this. This is a condensed version of the information.