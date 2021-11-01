A Capitol rioter boasted that she’made history,’ and predicted that the ‘Civil War’ would break out after January 6.

Prosecutors are asking for Rasha Abual-Ragheb, a Capitol rioter who boasted of her role in the January 6 uprising and warned that “Civil War is coming” in the aftermath.

Abual-Ragheb pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison. Prosecutors are only seeking a 30-day sentence, but believe it is necessary due to her “violent speech” prior to, during, and after the January 6 riot.

Abual-Ragheb, who believes President Joe Biden did not correctly win the election, urged people to “stand up” ahead of the Capitol riot, saying it would be “1776 all over again” when people took to the streets. After deciding to attend the event on January 6, Abual-Ragheb encouraged others to join her and to “bring your own guns,” saying she would be bringing pepper spray, a knife, and a stun gun.

According to prosecution filings, Abual-Ragheb tweeted on social media on January 4: “It’s Trump or Civil War.” “The year 1776 is approaching.” Abual-Ragheb uploaded a photo of herself in the Capitol building on Facebook the day after the disturbance, with the remark “made history.” Abual-Ragheb isn’t the only defendant in the Capitol riot charges who predicted a civil war ahead of the January 6 uprising, and she continued to warn about it afterward. According to court filings, she said on social media on January 9 that people were “angrier” than they were before the Capitol violence.

According to court filings, the message stated, “Civil War is coming, and I will be pleased to be a part of it.”

Abual-attorney, Ragheb’s Elita Amato, told The Washington Newsday that she will fight any jail term for her client. Given the circumstances, she said it was unnecessary, noting that Abual-Ragheb was “neither prepared for a civil war nor expected to be a part of one.” According to court documents, Abual-Ragheb entered the Capitol through a doorway and barely stayed for around two minutes. She allegedly yelled “F**k you” and “we will hurt you” at law enforcement officials after exiting the Capitol.

Prosecutors admitted that her lack of a criminal record and her.