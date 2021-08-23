A Capitol officer has been cleared in the death of Ashli Babbitt, but she has been forced to flee her home due to “credible threats.”

According to the Associated Press, the cop who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol has been absolved of any wrongdoing, but has been evicted from his home after receiving “serious death threats.”

When Babbitt began climbing through a broken portion of a door leading into an area known as the Speaker’s Lobby, Capitol Police claimed the officer acted appropriately and in accordance with department procedure.

The officer’s attorney, Mark Schamel, said his client was evicted from his house due to “several credible murder threats” and other “horrific threats.” Capitol Police withheld the officer’s name due to concerns about his safety.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Monday, Capitol Police released the results of their internal inquiry into Babbitt’s death. As part of the months-long investigation, officials claimed they interviewed many witnesses and studied video and radio transmissions.

After an inquiry followed the shooting, federal prosecutors cleared the officer of any wrongdoing and did not name him publicly.

Because of fears for the officer’s safety, the Associated Press will not name him.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran from San Diego, was shot by a police lieutenant as she attempted to climb through a broken-glass door into the Speaker’s Lobby outside the House chamber with other members of the mob. She didn’t have any weapons.

Prosecutors claim Babbitt was part of a mob trying to break into the House when Capitol Police officers were evacuating members of Congress. The officers attempted to barricade the glass doors dividing the hallway from the Speaker’s Lobby with furniture in order to fend off the rioters, who continued to smash the glass with flagpoles, helmets, and other objects.

At the same time, Babbitt attempted to climb through one of the broken-glass doors. The officer then fired a single round from his service weapon into the Speaker’s Lobby, striking Babbitt in the shoulder, according to prosecutors.

The officer’s conduct was found by Capitol Police’s office of professional responsibility, which handles such inquiries. This is a condensed version of the information.