A Capitol cop has been charged with obstruction after allegedly telling a rioter to erase evidence of their presence.

Prosecutors believe that a Capitol Police officer urged a rioter to delete evidence of their involvement in the January 6 uprising, and he has been charged with obstruction of justice.

According to court records, the officer, Michael A. Riley, is accused of directing someone who reportedly took part in the disturbance to delete posts from Facebook that showed the individual inside the Capitol building during the rioting on January 6.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Riley is scheduled to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., later this afternoon.

Riley, who has been a Capitol Police officer for almost 25 years and reacted to a complaint of a pipe bomb on January 6, had written the person a message stating that he was a police officer who “agrees with your political attitude,” according to the indictment.

Riley sent dozens of messages to the anonymous person, encouraging them to delete damaging images and videos and informing them that the FBI was investigating to identify rioters, according to the indictment.

Riley didn’t appear to have an attorney who could comment on the charges leveled against him. A call to the United States Capitol Police was not returned right away.

Several rioters flaunted their participation in social media posts in the days following the incident, bragging about their ability to get access to the Capitol. However, as more people realized it could be used as proof, they began to delete it.

According to court records reviewed by the Associated Press, at least 49 defendants are accused of attempting to delete incriminating photos, videos, and texts from phones or social media accounts documenting their conduct during the pro-Donald Trump mob’s storming of Congress and brief interruption of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory certification.

Experts say the efforts to clean up the social media accounts suggest a desperate propensity to tamper with evidence once the people involved knew they were in trouble. They claim it can be used as powerful evidence of people’s guilt, making plea bargaining and seeking mercy at sentence more difficult.

It’s not as simple as erasing stuff from phones, deleting social media posts, or closing down accounts to make digital content disappear. The digital has been recovered by the investigators. This is a condensed version of the information.