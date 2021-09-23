A ‘cannibal’ who threatened to devour a man’s balls after a botched castration was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Last year, an amateur surgeon was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for performing illegal castration surgery on a volunteer at a cabin in Oklahoma and then freezing the severed body parts.

After pleading no contest to five counts, Bob Lee Allen, 54, was sentenced to two years in prison and ten years and one month in prison, according to The Oklahoman.

He was awarded credit for the time he had spent in the military.

In October 2020, Allen and his 42-year-old husband, Thomas Evans Gates III, were charged with castrating the victim, a then-willing 28-year-old, at their cabin in the woods near Wister. According to Vice, the victim had flown down from Virginia after meeting Allen on the now-defunct castration forum Eunuch Maker.

According to a court affidavit acquired by The Oklahoman, the victim was brought to the cabin, where Allen performed the castration on a covered makeshift table using only local anesthesia. The patient was awake throughout the two-hour procedure.

Allen claimed to have 15 years of experience performing gender reassignment procedures and claimed to have “six more clients on their way to get the same operation,” according to the victim.

According to the affidavit, after the procedure, Allen “stated he was going to ingest the pieces and laughed and said he was a cannibal.” This assertion has been refuted by the 54-year-old male.

Allen and his husband were apprehended after the surgery went wrong. Allen took the victim to the hospital for bleeding a day after the castration.

When the couple attempted to see the victim at the hospital a few days following the procedure, they were detained.

Investigators discovered a plastic bag containing “what appeared to be testicles” in a deep freeze in the couple’s cabin bedroom.

Allen pled no contest to three felonies on Aug. 31: conspiracy to perform unlicensed surgery, practicing medicine without a license, and attempting to distribute hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Allen also pled no contest to two misdemeanor drug charges, one of which was for failing to dispose of the testicles after they were removed.

In exchange for Allen’s plea, prosecutors dropped a felony offense of maiming and two misdemeanor counts. If convicted of maiming, he might have faced life in prison.

On Aug. 4, Gates pled guilty to three misdemeanors after prosecutors agreed to dismiss three felony counts in return for his testimony against his husband. Gates aided Allen by handing over surgical equipment during the procedure.

Gates was freed from prison on Tuesday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.