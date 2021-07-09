A ‘Cannibal’ Man Is Sentenced To Death For Murdering His Mother, Chopping Her Up, And Eating Her Body Parts

In India, a man was sentenced to death for murdering his mother and devouring her body parts.

The judgment was handed out on Thursday by a court in Maharashtra, India’s westernmost state. Sunil Kuchikorvi was accused of dissecting his 62-year-old mother’s body and extracting her organs. According to The Times of India, he then allegedly broke up the woman’s bodily parts and ate them after cooked them in a frying pan.

The incident, which occurred on Aug. 28, 2017, was suspected of being a case of cannibalism, according to prosecutors.

After being convicted guilty of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, the 35-year-old defendant was sentenced.

“Kuchikorvi was a boozehound. He had asked his mother for money to buy whiskey on the day of the tragedy, and when she refused, he hacked her to death with sharp weapons. The accused then ripped the right side of her body apart, removing her heart, kidney, intestines, and other organs and placing them on the kitchen platform,” according to public prosecutor Vivek Shukla, as quoted by Mid-Day.

“We had asked for the death penalty. There have been instances in the ‘rarest of rare’ circumstances of people being hanged until they are sentenced to death. According to The Times of India, Shula claimed, “He murdered his own mother and desecrated the body in a way no one could comprehend.”

According to a senior police officer, DNA profiling was used in the investigation.

“We did stomach-washing, hand-washing, and foot-washing, and the samples were sent for DNA profiling,” says the researcher. All of the samples were found to be positive for the disease. On our side, we had 12 eyewitnesses. Officer S.S. More added, “The scene of the murder and the condition of the deceased corpse were sufficient to indicate the accused’s cruelty.”

The case may now be taken to a higher court because the accused’s family is unhappy with the sentence, according to defense counsel Vijay Lambore.

“The accused’s relatives are dissatisfied with the ruling. They intend to take their case to the Bombay High Court. We’ve given the relatives all of the case paperwork so they may take any legal action they want,” he said.