A cannabis producer was sentenced to prison for a £73,000 crop.

A convicted drug dealer who continues to produce cannabis was sentenced to prison today for a £73,000 harvest.

Benjamin Haxby has already been imprisoned twice for setting up cannabis plantations at his Wirral house.

Two further “grows” were discovered at the 38-year-flat old’s in Park Road South, Birkenhead, last year.

Officers raided the property on September 12 and recovered 58 plants, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Christopher Taylor said there were three growing facilities, each with plants at various stages of development and lighting apparatus.

The plants might have yielded up to 4.8 kilos, with a street worth of between £48,720 and £73,080, according to a police specialist.

Four “digital tick lists,” a “calendar” with precise growth instructions, and texts indicating different volumes and strains of the drug were discovered on Haxby’s phone.

Two “lengthy” WhatsApp discussions, according to Mr Taylor, discussed growing and “ongoing offers to supply and incoming demands for cannabis.”

Haxby was arrested and questioned on the same day, but he remained silent and was released under investigation.

When police returned to his flat on November 10 to speak with him about a separate subject, they discovered four more plants.

The judge, Recorder Jon Close, said these appeared to be “quite well established” in images, but due to their stage of development, the expert was unable to provide an estimated yield or value.

Haxby was arrested and questioned later that day, giving a no-comment interview.

He later acknowledged to manufacturing cannabis on two charges.

Two earlier counts of growing cannabis were among his ten previous convictions for 18 offenses.

In October 2014, police spotted Mr Taylor injured on the street in Stoney Hey Road, New Brighton, and he was taken to the hospital.

Officers inspected a home and discovered a £34,000 cannabis farm that was forensically connected to him, resulting in a 16-month prison term with a two-year suspension in July 2015.

He was sentenced to a year in prison in December 2018 for running another cannabis farm, as well as possessing cocaine and cannabis with the intent to provide.

In February of that year, he was detained on the street in Birkenhead with cocaine wraps, and a search of his Park Road South home discovered £29,000 worth of cannabis. “The summary has come to an end.”