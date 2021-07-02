A cancer sufferer wins £100,000 on a scratchcard thanks to elephants.

While undergoing treatment for cancer, a cancer patient acquired a fondness for “lucky” elephants and won £100,000 on a scratchcard featuring three of them.

Louise Tate, 42, from Sunderland, won the top prize on a National Lottery Lions Share Doubler scratchcard just days after being given the all-clear from melanoma.

During lockdown, a malignancy had formed behind her eye, and she had to have it removed and a false one placed.

During her successful treatment, the mother-of-two developed a fondness for elephants, which she was told brought good luck.

Mrs. Tate, a pharmacy assistant, stated, “The previous six months have been tremendously challenging at times, and my family and friends have rallied around me.”

“At one point, some friends said elephants would bring you good luck.

“I felt I needed a lot of luck, so I started collecting elephants — every time I went out, I’d attempt to buy an elephant, and friends would bring elephant trinkets to the house for me as well.

“I now have about 30 in my house,” says the author.

“When I bought the scratchcard and scratched three ‘very lucky’ elephants, I couldn’t believe it when I won the top prize of £100,000.”

Mrs Tate intends to use her earnings to purchase a gold elephant pendant as well as adopt an elephant.

She and her husband Stuart will also pay off their mortgage and vacation in Florida with their two children, ages 10 and 6.