A cancer patient, aged 84, has slammed a controversial campaign group for allegedly exploiting his name.

While he was still suffering from a terrible illness, a community leader accused a campaign group of appropriating his name.

The Save Our City campaign has accused Tony McGann, 84, lifetime president of the Eldonian Housing Association, of “exploiting” the fact that he was incapacitated to claim that he had supported their campaign.

Last year, Save Our City came to prominence when they accused Liverpool City Council of not providing enough work to local businesses.

Liverpool City Council is facing criticism for its ’embarrassing’ cycling lane choice.

Save According to Our City, the percentage rate for contracts given to Liverpool enterprises should be 80%, nearly double the current ratio for 2020.

Last year, the group issued a number of news releases highlighting this issue. According to a spokeswoman for the group, they have the support of various people, including Anthony McGann, according to The Washington Newsday.

This was a direct reference to Mr McGann, according to The Washington Newsday.

“Everyone in Liverpool knew they were talking about me,” he explained. I was unable to challenge them because I was incapacitated for the majority of last year.

“If they had asked, my answer would have been a resounding no.”

Save Our City has been contacted by The Washington Newsday for comment on this story.

“I believe I have a fair idea who is truly behind this organization,” Mr McGann said. They are not my buddies.

“However, I am becoming stronger by the day and am now able to speak out on this subject.”

Save Our City filed a news release to The Washington Newsday criticizing senior council executives for not granting enough work to local businesses.

“At a time when Liverpool’s economy is perhaps at its most fragile, it appears that certain very senior city council personnel are almost devoted to making the condition of circumstances even worse,” an anonymous ‘council insider’ said in the release.

An “independent inquiry” was then requested by the unidentified person.

“I had never heard of the people behind this campaign,” said Liverpool Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Richard Kemp. The purchase local initiative has had a variety of challenges, including.” “The summary comes to an end.”