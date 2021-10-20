A call from a young boy asking cops to ‘come over’ and look at his toys has gone viral.

The incident was broadcast on social media by police in the South Island city of Invercargill.

Officers claimed the call was “too cute not to share,” despite the fact that they do not encourage children to dial the emergency number.

“This is police, where is the emergency?” says the emergency operator, as is customary.

After a brief pause, the unnamed boy says, “Hi,” followed by, “Police lady?”

“Yes,” answers the dispatcher, a little more softly. “What’s going on?” says the narrator. The boy asks, “Can I tell you something?” before adding, “I’ve got some toys for you.” “Do you have any toys for me?” “Yep. Come over and have a look at them!” The phone is soon picked up by a man, who verifies that the call was a mistake and that there was no emergency.

Despite this, a police dispatch call is placed, providing the address and explicitly stating, “There is a four-year-old there who wants to show police their toys, over.”

“Yeah, I’m one up, I’ll take care of it,” an officer says as he leaps into action.

According to police, the officer, who has only been known as Constable Kurt, went to the residence and was shown a variety of toys. He then confirmed to his other police that the youngster did indeed “have cool toys,” as he had testified.

The force also published a photo of Constable Kurt with the youngster, who was happily sitting on the bonnet of his police car and wearing the officer’s hat, and said the boy had even been treated to seeing the cruiser’s flashing lights in action.