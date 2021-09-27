A California weighing committee will look into the deaths of black mothers after their babies are born alive.

California’s pregnancy monitoring committee is considering a probe into the deaths of Black moms after live births, which are six times greater than the rate for white mothers.

From 2008 through 2016, the California Department of Public Health published a report on birth outcomes in the state. In 2012, maternal fatalities within a year of delivery were at a record low of less than 10 per 100,000 live births. It increased to almost 14 deaths in 2016, somewhat less than the national figure of roughly 17 deaths.

The maternal mortality rate for Black women, on the other hand, was significantly higher. In California, roughly 56 Black women died per 100,000 live births between 2014 and 2016. Compared to 13 Asians, 11 Latinas, and less than 10 whites, there are 13 Asians, 11 Latinas, and fewer than 10 whites.

From 2014 to 2017, the national rate of Black maternal fatalities was over 42 per 100,000 live births. Black women died at six times the rate of white women in California, up from three times the rate in 2008.

“The reality is that there is a difference between Black and white women, and it isn’t getting better,” said Kimberly D. Gregory, director of maternal fetal medicine at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and a former committee member.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

A bill introduced by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom tries to rectify this situation. The measure, dubbed the “Momnibus,” would gather more information about pregnancy-related mortality, diversify the experts reviewing the data, and force them to make recommendations to close racial disparities. It would also increase access to doulas and midwives, whose presence can help to improve treatment.

“If you really want to address the issue, it will take a serious investment and resources, whether that means providing a doula to every Black mother or really investigating what happens when Black mothers die,” Jen Flory, policy advocate for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, which supports the bill, said.

Newsom has backed previous efforts to enhance care for Black pregnant women by requiring implicit bias training for perinatal care providers, and he has made assistance for women and mothers a top focus for his administration. His Department of Finance, on the other hand, is opposed to the law since the $6.7 million cost of enhanced data collecting was not included in the state budget.

Among. This is a condensed version of the information.