A California veteran will serve 25 years in prison for plotting a political rally bombing.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) said Monday that a California man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of plotting to bomb a political gathering nearly two years ago.

In August, Mark Steven Domingo, 28, was convicted on one count of giving material assistance to terrorists and another of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.

He has been in custody since his arrest in April 2019 when the scheme was discovered by law authorities.

Domingo, a former soldier in the United States Army, was reportedly enraged by a series of attacks on Muslims and claimed that he was eager to die as a martyr.

According to court filings from the Department of Justice, Domingo contemplated a number of targets for his vengeance, including police personnel and places of worship. He eventually decided to attack a political rally in Long Beach, California, scheduled for April 2019.

Domingo was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) because he promoted violence on a number of web pages and online forums. According to the Department of Justice, Domingo had planned a mass casualty attack comparable to the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, which killed 59 people and injured over 800 others.

According to authorities, Domingo began discussing “his support for ISIS, hatred of Jews, and desire to launch mass-casualty assaults” in mid-2017.

Domingo began contemplating retaliation after another attack on Muslims in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019, and shared his thoughts online.

Domingo is said to have sent undercover FBI informants to the Long Beach gathering to “check out” the venue. He allegedly planned to “position the bombs in the most congested areas so he could kill the most people.” Domingo had also sought help from one of the spies on how to locate someone who could construct homemade bombs. According to the DOJ, he next called the bomb-maker—another undercover informant—and purchased nails for use as shrapnel in the devices.

Later that month, he was apprehended after investigators provided him a set of mock bombs that he planned to use in the attacks.

“[Domingo] testified and stated repeatedly that he planned to conduct mass murder in March and April. This is a condensed version of the information.