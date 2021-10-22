A California ski resort is anticipating enough snow this weekend to open two weeks early.

Despite California’s drought warnings, increasingly intense storms are predicted to produce considerable snow to Mammoth Mountain Ski Resort, allowing the resort to open two weeks ahead of schedule.

Strong storms are anticipated to hit California early next week, bringing rain and snow to some places.

“By Saturday night,” the National Weather Service said, “a fast increasing Pacific cyclone directing a powerful atmospheric river squarely at the West Coast delivers a fire hose of rich subtropical moisture into California.”

“Snow levels will be low enough to bury the Sierra Nevada in heavy snow on Sunday, while the coast and valleys of northern and central California will be soaked by continuous bouts of rain.”

The Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, located near Yosemite National Park, opened two weeks earlier than expected on October 29.

According to the National Weather Service’s office in Medford, Oregon, a flood warning was issued in section of Siskiyou County, which borders Oregon, where “local law enforcement reported debris flow and flooding on roads from excessive runoff.”

Californians were ecstatic this week when large drops of water began raining from the sky in any quantifiable fashion for the first time since the spring, heralding the start of the rainy season after some of the warmest and driest months on record.

However, as rain began to fall on Tuesday night, Governor Gavin Newsom did something unusual: he declared a statewide drought emergency and authorized regulators to impose mandatory statewide water restrictions if they so desired.

Newsom’s directive may come as a surprise, given that analysts estimate up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain in sections of Northern California’s mountains and Central Valley this week. Experts say it makes sense if you conceive about drought as a result of climate change rather than the weather.

For decades, California has relied on winter rain and snow to fill the state’s major rivers and streams, which then feed a complex system of lakes that store water for drinking, farming, and energy production in the spring. But, not only because it’s getting hotter and drier, but also because the annual runoff from the mountains is shrinking. This is a condensed version of the information.